NFL Rumors: Dolphins Seek DeVante Parker Trade? Conflicting Reports Emerge

Should DeVante Parker start packing his bags, or what?
Conflicting reports emerged Monday over whether the Miami Dolphins are trying to trade the wide receiver amid his ongoing problems with injuries. The Athletic’s Mike Lombardi initially spun the rumor mill when he claimed via Twitter the Dolphins were talking to multiple teams over a potential deal.
However, an NFL source told The Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley on Monday the Dolphins aren’t shopping Parker.
Lombardi, who held executive roles in the front offices of the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders during his career, insists the leaked denials are part of the Dolphins’ negotiating strategy.
Parker, 25, has appeared in one game this season, catching two passes for 40 yards in the Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Oakland Raiders.
The Dolphins selected Parker with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has played just 44 of 53 possible games (with 25 starts) during his three-plus NFL seasons.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
