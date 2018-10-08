Tom Brady Hoping Red Sox ‘Take Care Of Business’ Vs. Yankees In ALDS

Tom Brady has plenty on his plate nowadays, especially with the New England Patriots hosting the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. But the quarterback still is pulling for the Boston Red Sox in their American League Division Series matchup with the New York Yankees.

“The best teams rise to the occasion and hopefully the Red Sox do,” Brady said Monday morning on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” per WEEI.com. “I know everyone is rooting for them, I certainly am. I hope they take care of business.”

The Red Sox took care of business Friday night in Game 1, but Game 2 on Saturday night was a different story, as the Yankees won 6-2 to pull even in the best-of-five series. The action now shifts to The Bronx for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday, and Brady presumably will be watching from afar even as he gears up for a very important AFC showdown at Gillette Stadium later this week.

