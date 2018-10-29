NFL Rumors: Patriots Disciplining Josh Gordon Vs. Bills For Tardiness

The New England Patriots will be without Josh Gordon for part of their Week 8 contest against the Buffalo Bills, but it’s not because of health.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, citing a source, the Patriots are disciplining the wide receiver for part of Monday’s game due to tardiness.
Here are the full details from Rapoport:
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe added some more context.
Gordon has fit in well with the Patriots since arriving from the Cleveland Browns via a trade earlier in the season. Challenges with substance abuse and mental health have put his NFL career on pause multiple times and resulted in a handful of suspensions. Since joining the Patriots, however, he has appeared to stay out of trouble, with this being the first negative news surrounding him since his arrival.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP