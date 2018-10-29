NFL Rumors: Patriots Disciplining Josh Gordon Vs. Bills For Tardiness

The New England Patriots will be without Josh Gordon for part of their Week 8 contest against the Buffalo Bills, but it’s not because of health.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, citing a source, the Patriots are disciplining the wide receiver for part of Monday’s game due to tardiness.

Here are the full details from Rapoport:

Sources: The #Patriots are disciplining WR Josh Gordon during tonight’s game vs. the #Bills because of tardiness. He’s expected to be kept off the field for several series — about a quarter — as they continue to work with & manage him. It’ll be regular playing time after that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2018

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe added some more context.

More context: Josh Gordon showed up late yesterday before the team departed from Gillette Stadium for Buffalo. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 29, 2018

Gordon has fit in well with the Patriots since arriving from the Cleveland Browns via a trade earlier in the season. Challenges with substance abuse and mental health have put his NFL career on pause multiple times and resulted in a handful of suspensions. Since joining the Patriots, however, he has appeared to stay out of trouble, with this being the first negative news surrounding him since his arrival.

