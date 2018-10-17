NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Four Free Agents, Including Veteran Pass Rusher

The New England Patriots reportedly took a close look at four free-agent defenders Wednesday.

The Patriots worked out defensive end Tank Carradine, defensive back A.J. Howard and linebackers Corey Nelson and Tegray Scales, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday.

Carradine, a Florida State product, has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. He has 5.5 sacks and 77 tackles in his six-year career.

Howard went undrafted out of Appalachian State this spring. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals this summer.

Nelson was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s also played with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. He has 104 tackles and a sack in five seasons.

Scales, an Indiana product, spent the summer with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots don’t currently have an open spot on their 53-man roster or practice squad.

