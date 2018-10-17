Julian Edelman Honors Kyrie Irving’s Wish With Special No. 11 Patriots Jersey

Customized jersey merchants have found good business in the Boston area recently.
Julian Edelman turned heads earlier this month by rocking a No. 11 Boston Celtics jersey in a press conference after the New England Patriots’ Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
That number belongs to Kyrie Irving, who had just announced his intention to re-sign in Boston next offseason. But Edelman’s jersey had his own name on the back; he wears No. 11 for the Patriots, after all.
When Irving caught wind of Edelman’s unique threads, he naturally wondered aloud if he could have a No. 11 Patriots jersey made with his name on the back.
Shortly after the Celtics’ season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers — which Edelman attended, of course — the Patriots delivered on that request.
This whole number-swap thing admittedly is a little confusing, but we’re here for the crosstown sports love.
It does beg one question, though: How can we get Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers involved in the No. 11 club?
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP