NFL

NFL Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Deals As Cut-Off Approaches

by on Tue, Oct 30, 2018 at 9:10AM

Several NFL shops appear open for business, but they have mere hours to get their work done.

The 2018 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31, meaning this the final day for clubs to swing deals before the league’s home stretch.

We could see some fireworks, too: There are a host of talented wide receivers on the market and a handful of teams — including the New England Patriots — in the market for such an asset.

What will the day bring? Follow along in the live blog below for up-to-the-minute reports and trades from around the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images

Darren Hartwell Tue, Oct 30, 20189:19am

Ian Rapoport is reporting the Patriots potentially could trade AWAY a receiver in addition to acquiring one. A handful of marquee defensive players also are on the trade block, per Rapoport.

Darren Hartwell Tue, Oct 30, 20189:13am

Keep a close eye on Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport puts Thomas’ chances of being dealt at above 50 percent and notes the Patriots have been “involved in several conversations about potentially acquiring a receiver.”

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties