NFL Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Deals As Cut-Off Approaches

Several NFL shops appear open for business, but they have mere hours to get their work done.

The 2018 NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31, meaning this the final day for clubs to swing deals before the league’s home stretch.

We could see some fireworks, too: There are a host of talented wide receivers on the market and a handful of teams — including the New England Patriots — in the market for such an asset.

What will the day bring? Follow along in the live blog below for up-to-the-minute reports and trades from around the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images