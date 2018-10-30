Triple H Unveils WWE-Style Red Sox World Series Championship Belt

Here’s more tangible proof the Boston Red Sox are World Series champions.

Triple H, WWE’s COO, unveiled Tuesday a world championship belt commissioned in honor of the Red Sox’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. Triple H offered the first glimpse of the leather, jewel-encrusted belt via Twitter, claiming it’s the last thing the Red Sox need in order to “celebrate like champions.”

Congratulations to the 2018 #WorldSeries Champions @RedSox! The duck boats are ready for the parade, but you'll need one more thing to celebrate like a champion. From the @WWE Universe to #RedSox Nation … wear this @WWE Championship with pride! #DAMAGEDONE pic.twitter.com/fpWoFXIC8S — Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2018

After earning their place in history by brushing aside the Dodgers in five games, the Red Sox will celebrate their triumph with their home fans on Wednesday during a parade in Boston.

Here’s hoping Triple H gets the championship belt to the Red Sox in time for the festivities.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images