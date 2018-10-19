Patriots-Bears Injuries: Marcus Cannon Ruled Out; Gronk Among 10 Questionable

The New England Patriots officially will be without their starting right tackle for Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Marcus Cannon (concussion) was ruled out for the game after sitting out all three practices this week. Swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle is expected to start in his place.

This will be Waddle’s second start of the season. He also got the nod in a Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which Cannon missed with a calf injury.

Ten Patriots players are listed as questionable, including tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski has been limited in practice with a knee injury in recent weeks and now is dealing with a back ailment, as well, according to Friday’s injury report.

Any back issue is cause for concern for Gronkowski, who underwent his third major back surgery in 2016.

Defensive end John Simon (shoulder) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (knee) also are listed as questionable after sitting out last week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (knee) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) both practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out Thursday. Both are listed as questionable.

Here is the full injury report for both teams:

PATRIOTS

OUT

OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

DT Malcom Brown – Knee

WR Julian Edelman – Heel

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle/Back

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring

RB Sony Michel – Knee

CB Eric Rowe – Groin

DE John Simon – Shoulder

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. – Ankle/Knee

BEARS

DOUBTFUL

DB Marcus Cooper Sr. – Hamstring

QUESTIONABLE

LB Khalil Mack – Ankle

DB Bryce Callahan – Ankle

WR Allen Robinson II – Groin

