Patriots’ Bill Belichick Raves About Stephen Gostkowski After Big Game Vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots have been fortunate that over quite some time, they’ve been able to rely exclusively on one quarterback.

But while Tom Brady gets plenty of deserved praise, don’t sleep on the stability New England has had in its special teams.

Adam Vinatieri was stellar with the Pats, but upon his departure there hardly was a drop off, as Stephen Gostkowski fit in fine and has been tremendous ever since. Gostkowski continued bolstering his résumé Sunday in the Patriots’ 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, knocking down all four of his extra points while going 5-for-5 in field goal attempts, including the game-winner as time expired.

Pats head coach Bill Belichick, never one to miss out on an opportunity for scintillating special teams conversation, had plenty of good things to say about Gostkowski during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.”

“Steve has been tremendously consistent,” Belichick said. “He works hard. He trains well. He is in good shape. He has a strong leg. He is very poised and disciplined. He doesn’t get rattled. He doesn’t get that high on the big kicks and doesn’t get that low if something goes wrong. He is really steady and consistent. I’ve been so fortunate here to have two great, great kickers. I have never really worried about that position, thankfully.”

Gostkowski has gotten off to yet another consistent start to the year, going 20-for-20 on extra points and 12-for-13 on field goal attempts so far this season.

