Patriots ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Death Of John Martin, Ex-NESN Videographer

John Martin’s death is reverberating throughout the New England Sports world.

The New England Patriots said Monday in a statement they’re “deeply saddened” by passing of the former NESN videographer. Martin died Sunday at age 51 following a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The Patriots included in their message of condolences a video from last July of owner Robert Kraft offering words of support and encouragement to Martin and his family.

The Patriots organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of NESN videographer John Martin after a courageous battle with ALS. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife & daughters, and the entire @teamcafemartin family. Robert Kraft's remarks from earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/8LbNpcyKoL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2018

Martin won five Emmy Awards during his 19 years at NESN. He left the company in October 2016 following his ALS diagnosis, and the New England sports media industry and wider community, including Kraft and the Patriots, have rallied around the Martin family’s advocacy initiatives aimed at finding a cure for ALS since then.

