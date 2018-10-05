Patriots DT Malcom Brown Questionable To Return After Sustaining Knee Injury

UPDATE (10:50 p.m.): Malcom Brown has been downgraded to questionable.

#Patriots injury update: Malcom Brown (knee) has been downgraded to questionable. #INDvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass — The New England Patriots got some good news during Thursday’s game after a scare with defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

During the second quarter of the New England Patriots’ Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Pats linebacker Dont’a Hightower was pushed into Brown’s left knee, causing it to buckle. Brown went down, with teammates immediately signaling for team medical staff to come onto the field.

After getting some attention on the field, Brown walked to the blue tent on his own power and shortly thereafter went to the locker room. He later was ruled probable to return.

#Patriots injury update: Malcom Brown (knee) is probable to return. #INDvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2018

The 24-year-old had one tackle in the game prior to exiting.

