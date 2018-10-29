Patriots Injuries: Sony Michel, Marcus Cannon Downgraded To Out Vs. Bills

In what isn’t a totally surprising development, the New England Patriots will be without its most exciting rookie Monday.

The Patriots will square off in Buffalo against the Bills in Week 8 “Monday Night Football” action, and they’ll be missing first-year running back Sony Michel.

Michel left the Patriots’ Week 7 contest with a knee injury, a concerning development given his history of knee problems. However, an MRI revealed no structural damage and he was considered week-to-week. The Georgia product practiced Saturday afternoon, but was one of three players who did not travel with the team and already has been downgraded to out.

Cannon will miss his second straight game due to a concussion he suffered in Week 6, meaning LaAdrian Waddle will be tabbed as the team’s right tackle. Grissom appeared in the first three games of the season, but has not seen action since.

Tight end Jacob Hollister, cornerback Eric Rowe and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke were ruled out Saturday.

