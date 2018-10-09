Patriots WR Josh Gordon Shares Interesting Message In Latest Instagram Post

Josh Gordon appears to be refocusing his attention.

The wide receiver’s trade from the Cleveland Browns to New England Patriots seems to be paying off so far, as he’s fitting in well in the Pats’ offense — scoring his first touchdown with the team in last Thursday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Gordon long has struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues, which regularly has put his NFL career on pause due to suspensions and treatment. But the change of scenery may prove to be good for him long term, and Tuesday morning he shared an interesting message on social media.

The wide receiver shared an Instagram video with a thought-provoking caption.

– Who you are is what you have been. Who you will be is what you do now. @ New England Patriots https://t.co/S46LY9Y0MY — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) October 9, 2018

You can watch the video here.

While Gordon getting things straightened out on the gridiron is a good thing, the chief concern obviously his health. And judging by Gordon’s post, it sounds like he’s making a concerted effort to lay the groundwork for a positive future.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images