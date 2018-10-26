Red Sox Already Are 2018 World Series Champions, According To Google

For the fourth time in 15 seasons, the Boston Red Sox are World Series champions.

Well, at least according to Google.

The Red Sox hold a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, with Game 3 slated to take place Friday night at Dodger Stadium. While LA certainly could mount a comeback, no team has lost a World Series after winning the first two games at home since 1981 when the New York Yankees blew a lead to the Dodgers. So Google, naturally, already has called the fight.

A Google search for “2018 World Series Champions” on Friday showed not the time for Game 3, but that the Sox are the champions of Major League Baseball.

There you have it. No need to tune into Game 3 on Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images