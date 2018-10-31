Red Sox Parade: Manager Alex Cora Says Boston Haters Can ‘Suck On It’

Remember when people thought the Boston Red Sox were dead after Game 2 of the American League Division Series?

Well, Alex Cora does, too.

The Boston Red Sox manager took the state at Fenway Park before Wednesday’s World Series champions parade. And at one point during his impassioned speech, Cora delivered a message to everyone who felt the Red Sox were doomed to fall to the New York Yankees:

“And then we scored 16 at Yankee Stadium. Suck on it.”

To watch Cora scold all the haters, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images