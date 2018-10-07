Red Sox’s Alex Cora Reacts To Aaron Judge’s ‘New York, New York’ Troll Job

Boston Red Sox fans likely took issue with Aaron Judge’s perceived troll job after Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Alex Cora, however, doesn’t have a problem with it — yet.

Cameras caught Judge blasting Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” on a stereo as he was leaving Fenway Park after the New York Yankees’ 6-2 victory. The Yankees outfielder appeared to carry the stereo right past the Red Sox clubhouse.

But Cora downplayed Judge’s stunt when asked about it Sunday afternoon.

Alex Cora said Dustin Pedroia mentioned the video of Aaron Judge playing New York, New York on way out of Fenway Park last night. Cora indicated he wasn’t bothered "You gotta ask him if it was something for us but I doubt it. … Just probably something they do when they win." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 7, 2018

So, was Judge directing the music at the Red Sox? We may never know.

As for the ALDS, the best-of-five series is tied at a game apiece with a crucial Game 3 looming Monday night in New York. The Red Sox will hand the ball to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, while the Yankees will counter with hard-throwing righty Luis Severino.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images