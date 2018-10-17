Report Suggests Astros May Have Cheated In Games Vs. Red Sox, Indians

The Astros may have some explaining to do.
During Houston’s Game 3 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, a report from Metro’s Danny Picard surfaced stating that an Astros employee was in a media-only area near the Red Sox dugout with a small camera and was texting frequently. He was removed by security because of it, but was allowed to stay in the park.
Here’s part of what Picard wrote.
“In the third inning of the first game of the series, security removed a man claiming to be an Astros employee from the media-credentialed area next to the Boston Red Sox dugout, according to multiple security sources who were on the scene at the time of the incident. The man had a small camera and was texting frequently, but did not have a media credential.
After the man was removed another Astros staffer intervened – according to sources who were on the scene – and tried to convince security that he was authorized to be in the area next to the dugout. The man was not allowed back into the credentialed area, but was allowed to remain in the ballpark.”
It was later noted that it was not believed to be an isolated incident, rather something that also may have taken place in the Astros’ American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, as well.
Picard reached out to Major League Baseball, which acknowledged the incident but said it would handle the matter internally. Spokespeople from the Red Sox and Indians declined comment, while “An Astros spokesman responded to several emails about the incident, but did not deny any of the specific details provided,” according to Picard, who also noted that none of the four organizations expressed an outright denial.
As the night drew on, some more details came out via WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford and NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich.
Both Red Sox manager Alex Cora and president of baseball operations mostly downplayed it.
