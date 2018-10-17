Report Suggests Astros May Have Cheated In Games Vs. Red Sox, Indians

The Astros may have some explaining to do.

During Houston’s Game 3 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, a report from Metro’s Danny Picard surfaced stating that an Astros employee was in a media-only area near the Red Sox dugout with a small camera and was texting frequently. He was removed by security because of it, but was allowed to stay in the park.

Here’s part of what Picard wrote.

“In the third inning of the first game of the series, security removed a man claiming to be an Astros employee from the media-credentialed area next to the Boston Red Sox dugout, according to multiple security sources who were on the scene at the time of the incident. The man had a small camera and was texting frequently, but did not have a media credential.

After the man was removed another Astros staffer intervened – according to sources who were on the scene – and tried to convince security that he was authorized to be in the area next to the dugout. The man was not allowed back into the credentialed area, but was allowed to remain in the ballpark.”

It was later noted that it was not believed to be an isolated incident, rather something that also may have taken place in the Astros’ American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, as well.

Picard reached out to Major League Baseball, which acknowledged the incident but said it would handle the matter internally. Spokespeople from the Red Sox and Indians declined comment, while “An Astros spokesman responded to several emails about the incident, but did not deny any of the specific details provided,” according to Picard, who also noted that none of the four organizations expressed an outright denial.

As the night drew on, some more details came out via WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford and NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich.

Just talked to Major League exec about this: 'This is a big story'

Insinuated feeling in baseball that this is far from an isolated incident https://t.co/n2U06jH3nh — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) October 16, 2018

To be clear, source was exec with another MLB team who was familiar with the situation https://t.co/auvktrvPAW — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) October 17, 2018

Dombrowski says this was taken care early in Game 1. He is not concerned about it. Was briefed about situation today https://t.co/AbQpWbjuJK — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) October 17, 2018

The issue isn't really if it impacted Game 1 (which it didn't). The issue for teams around baseball/MLB was if this was or wasn't an isolated incident. https://t.co/UMhN88GC1K — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) October 17, 2018

Sources: the Indians tipped Red Sox off to Astros employee attempting to impermissibly gather info. The same individual was involved both in Cleveland and Boston. That same employee was seen again at Minute Maid Park today, but not in a suspicious capacity. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 17, 2018

The Astros employee involved works for the team essentially in his free time, sources said. He has a connection to Astros owner Jim Crane. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 17, 2018

Both Red Sox manager Alex Cora and president of baseball operations mostly downplayed it.

I'm always concerned about that throughout the season. So I mean we do a good job changing sequences and paying attention to details. And we don't get caught up on the whole paranoia thing of the signs. We try to slow it down. If we feel there's something going on we switch signs — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) October 17, 2018

Dombrowski: All I can say is it’s in Major League Baseball’s hands. It was done early in the game, caught early in the game. There are things they were dealing with. It’s in Major League Baseball’s hands. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) October 17, 2018

