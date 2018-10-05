Sixers’ Joel Embiid Kisses Fan’s Head To Apologize During NBA China Game

Despite standing 7’0″ tall, Joel Embiid isn’t too big to say he’s sorry.

The Philadelphia 76ers center kissed fan on the head Friday in Shanghai, China, during his team’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks. Embiid’s gesture represented an apology for blocking Dwight Powell’s shot, sending the ball toward the court-side seats and hitting the fan on his head. Embiid made a bee-line for the fan and delivered one of the first heart-warming moments of the nascent NBA season to the great delight of the crowd.

We only can wonder whether Embiid would have done the same thing if the fan he hit with the ball was wearing a Mavericks (or Boston Celtics) jersey, instead Allen Iverson’s Sixers No. 3 shirt.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images