Things Got Awkward Between Alex Rodriguez, Jason Varitek On FOX Postgame Show

The Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry is omnipresent — even in Dodger Stadium.

As the Red Sox celebrated their fourth championship since 2004 after dispatching the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the World Series, ex-Sox catcher Jason Varitek — who’s employed by the team as a special assistant to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski — sauntered over to the FOX postgame set to visit old friend David Ortiz.

But there was a slight problem: Alex Rodriguez also is on FOX’s postgame show. And if you’ll recall, Varitek and Rodriguez share a little history.

So, with the man who shoved a catcher’s mitt in his face 14 years ago standing just inches away, A-Rod felt the need to address the elephant in the room.

“It was Varitek, he’s gonna kill me, 2004,” Rodriguez joked before shaking Varitek’s hand and adding a (semi-)friendly, “What’s up brother?”

Then, as the bulky former catcher pulled up a seat next to him, A-Rod added with a bit of nervous laughter, “Hey Jason, don’t punch me.”

(Click here and click here to watch videos of the exchange.)

Varitek did refrain from blows, opting instead to give his buddy Ortiz an aggressive shoulder massage.

In all seriousness, good on Rodriguez for at least acknowledging the history between the two — even if it doesn’t quite look like they’ll be going out to dinner anytime soon.

