Vikings Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

Are the New York Jets actually somewhat decent? We may find out Sunday.

The Jets have won two games in a row to move to 3-3, but they face a stiff challenge in the Minnesota Vikings, who took down the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 5 and the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 6.

Many pegged the Vikings as an NFC favorite, so they’ll need to take care of business in the Meadowlands to prove they’re a serious contender.

Here’s how and when to watch Vikings vs. Jets:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images