Yankees Fan Throws Beer Can At Craig Kimbrel As Red Sox Closer Enters Game 4

Yankee Stadium is one of the most hostile places to play in Major League Baseball, especially in the playoffs.

Just ask Craig Kimbrel.

As Kimbrel was making his way out of the bullpen Tuesday night in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, a New York Yankees fan tried to launch a beer can at the Boston Red Sox closer. Fortunately for Kimbrel, the cold one narrowly missed him.

You can watch the scene unfold here.

It only got more unpleasant for Kimbrel from there, as he worked his way through a shaky ninth inning in which he allowed two runs on one hit and two walks. That would be the extent of the Yankees’ rally, though, as Kimbrel eventually shut the door to send the Red Sox to the American League Champion Series by virtue of a 4-3 win.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports