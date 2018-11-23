Amari Cooper Savagely Mocks Markelle Fultz’s Free Throw Shooting During TD Celebration

Markelle Fultz has had a tough go of late.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard made social media waves recently with his free throw struggles. First, Fultz double-pumped while shooting a free throw during a game, claiming the ball slipped out of his hand. Then, a video surfaced of Fultz batting the ball back and forth between his hands before letting one go from the charity stripe.

Fultz’s free-throw struggles have made him the punchline of a number of jokes and it got worse Thursday during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Redskins.

Dak Prescott hit Amari Cooper for a 41-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, and after reaching paydirt, Cooper did his best Fultz impression.

Take a look:

It looked almost identical until it went in.

Fultz is scheduled to get his shoulder and wrist examined Monday and reportedly would prefer a fresh start with a new team.

Cooper, on the other hand, just got his fresh start with the Cowboys and is making the most of it. The Alabama product caught two touchdown passes and made one clutch free throw against the Redskins on Thanksgiving.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images