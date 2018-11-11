Watch Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Jump (All The Way) Into Stands After TD Grab

It’s not uncommon to see NFL players leap into the stands after scoring a touchdown.

But jumping all the way over the wall and joining the fans? That’s a new one.

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill did just that after hauling in a 37-yard touchdown pass Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals. After picking out his spot, Hill completely cleared the wall and celebrated with Chiefs fanatics in the front row.

Check this out:

But wait: There’s more.

After scoring another touchdown in the second quarter, Hill again hopped into the stands. This time, however, he elected to play cameraman.

Tyreek Hill went into the stands and manned the camera 🤣 📺: CBS #AZvsKCpic.twitter.com/5FYGqIYIQ3 — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2018

Yeah, you don’t see that every day.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images