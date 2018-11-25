Cordarrelle Patterson Appears To Grab Henry Anderson Right In The Privates

Cordarrelle Patterson just put a whole new meaning on “ball security.”

The Patriots wide receiver/running back was all sorts of nutty during one play of New England’s 27-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Patterson was laying on the turf after carrying the ball with Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson on top of him. It appears Patterson was not pleased with how long Anderson was crushing him, so he decided to, well, squeeze him right in the nether regions.

(You can watch the sequence here.)

Understandably, Anderson’s fiancée was not amused with Patterson’s actions.

Not cool. That’s my boo. — SARYN RORIE (@SarynRorie) November 25, 2018

Hey, no such thing as private when you’re a public figure.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images