Mike Francesa Has Predictable Reaction To Browns-Condoleezza Rice News

Mike Francesa, like most of us, had a strong reaction to Adam Schefter’s report that the Cleveland Browns want to interview Condoleezzaa Rice for their head coaching job.

Wait, you haven’t heard? Yes: The Browns, according to Schefter, are “interested” in interviewing the former United States Secretary of State, who has no prior football coaching experience.

Anyway, upon hearing the news, Francesa reacted in the same way he reacts to most things — angrily. The ever-opinionated, legendary WFAN radio host ranted for roughly two minutes about how Cleveland’s reported interested in Rice is an example of why the Browns are the biggest “losers” in the NFL.

(You can click here to watch video of Francesa’s rant.)

Yeah, that went exactly as we expected.

Francesa, then, probably will like the statement the Browns released on the Rice report.

Should the Browns eventually interview Rice, the 64-year-old Alabama native would become the first woman ever to interview for an NFL head coaching job. No woman ever has served as head coach for a team in the four major U.S. sports leagues.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images