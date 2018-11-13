Jakub Zboril, Bruins’ 2015 First-Round Pick, Finally Called Up To NHL

Patience finally has paid off for Jakub Zboril.

A first-round pick (13th overall) of the Boston Bruins in the 2015 NHL Draft, Zboril has spent the last few years maturing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and in the AHL. But the Bruins on Tuesday recalled the 21-year-old Czech defenseman, just in time for a four-game road trip.

The Bruins also announced that goalie Tuukka Rask had rejoined the team. Rask was granted a leave of absence Friday to tend to a “personal matter.”

Here’s the full list of Tuesday’s roster moves:

Bruins moves:

Rask rejoins team

Lauzon/JFK here on regular (non-emergency) recall

Zboril called up

Vladar sent down — Matt Porter (@mattyports) November 13, 2018

Zboril has yet to appear in an NHL game. In fact, he’s one of only three 2015 first-rounders — Bruins pick Zach Senyshyn and Washington Capitals pick Ilya Samsonov being the others — who haven’t made their NHL debuts.

As expected, Zboril was thrilled when he got the call.

Jakub Zboril on being recalled: “When I got the call yesterday I started sweating right away. I got so nervous. Right now after practice I’m pretty confident, and I’m excited for it.” — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) November 13, 2018

Zboril logged four goals and 15 assists for last season, his first with the Providence Bruins. Through 13 games this season, the 6-foot, 200-pound blueliner posted two goals and two assists.

Numbers aside, the Bruins like the improvement they’ve seen in Zboril.

Jay Leach on Jakub Zboril: 'I definitely see improvement from last year, more on the defensive side of things, with regards to engagement, closing and that sort of thing. Just recently he’s starting to shoot the puck. He’s got a heavy shot. I’ve seen him shooting more' — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) November 13, 2018

The Bruins have not said whether they expect Zboril to play on the upcoming road trip. But with fellow defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, Kevan Miller and Urho Vaakanainen all dealing with various injuries, don’t be surprised if Zboril makes his long-awaited NHL debut in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images