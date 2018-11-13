NFL Rumors: Dwayne Allen Expected To Miss ‘A Few Weeks’ With Knee Injury

Yet another New England Patriots tight end is likely to miss time with an injury.

Dwayne Allen, who has appeared in every game since joining the Patriots before the 2017 season, is expected to miss “a few weeks” after injuring his knee during Sunday’s 34-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, according to a report Tuesday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. The injury reportedly will not require surgery.

Allen limped off the field after colliding with left tackle Trent Brown in the backfield during the third quarter. He briefly returned before leaving the game for good late in the third.

Brown, who was temporarily sidelined with an illness during the first half, suffered a back injury on that same play and also left the game. The mammoth offensive tackle avoided serious injury, however, with Giardi reporting Monday he was “just fine.”

Allen’s impending absence leaves the Patriots with just two tight ends on their 53-man roster: Rob Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister. Both have missed significant time this season, with Gronkowski sitting out three of the last four games with ankle and back injuries and Hollister missing six with chest and hamstring ailments.

Hollister returned to action Sunday against the Titans, and Gronkowski reportedly is expected back when the Patriots, who have a bye this week, visit the New York Jets next Sunday. It might be in New England’s best interest to add an additional tight end, however, as the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Hollister can’t replicate the 6-3, 265-pound Allen’s run-blocking ability.

The Patriots have former Houston Texans tight end Stephen Anderson on their practice squad, but at 6-2, 230, he’s more of a receiver than a blocker.

Allen has caught just 10 passes in 29 games for the Patriots, including three this season for 29 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images