Jets Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

Ah, nothing gets the juices flowing like a worthless AFC East game.

The 4-4 Miami Dolphins are set to host the 3-5 New York Jets in a game that, well, is tough to get up for. The Dolphins started the season 3-0, but have gone a typical 1-4 since.

This game does have some entertainment, however, as it features Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and a Dolphins offense that, on occasion, can light up the scoreboard.

Here’s how and when to watch Jets vs. Dolphins:

When: Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

