Bears Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in a game that could be entertaining — for all the wrong reasons.

The Bills will start interception dynamo Nathan Peterman at quarterback, which likely is a recipe for failure against one of the game’s best defenses. Chicago, meanwhile, is led by second-year QB Mitchell Trubisky, who is more than capable of posting multiple turnovers.

The Bills enter Week 9 at 2-6, will the NFC North-leading Bears sit at 4-3.

Here’s how and when to watch Bears vs. Bills:

When: Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images