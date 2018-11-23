Josh Gordon Credits Patriots Teammates In Helping To Avoid Off-Field Issues

FOXBORO, Mass. — Prior to this season, Josh Gordon hadn’t strung together more than five consecutive games played since 2013. Gordon has now played in seven straight games, going on eight, with the New England Patriots.

It’s also the first time he’s been involved in a playoff run.

“It’s different, that’s for sure,” Gordon said Friday. “It’s exciting, though. It’s motivational for me, for everybody. I’ve never really had the opportunity before, considering the circumstances, so it’s great to have the opportunity now. It’s a blessing. I’m looking forward to it. It’s awesome.”

Gordon’s difficulties staying on the field haven’t been injury- or talent-related. He’s been suspended numerous times for off-field problems relating to substance abuse caused by mental-health issues. So, how has he avoided those more than nine weeks into his Patriots career?

“I’m just led by the guys here that lead me,” Gordon said. “I watch how they do it. This is a bunch of professional guys who are leaders of men, and I’m just going to follow suit. They’re making it real easy for me to come in and do my job.”

Gordon has 26 catches for 477 yards with two touchdowns in seven games with the Patriots. Extrapolate those numbers over a 16-game season, and he’d be on pace for a 1,000-yard season. He’s had two 100-yard games since being acquired by the Cleveland Browns in September. Gordon still sees room for improvement, however, after so many games and seasons off the field.

“I think there’s a lot more room to expand upon and potential to be reached,” Gordon said. “It just goes to how much room I put in. Let it manifest itself on the field. The most I can do is just stay consistent in my work ethic and the rest will just work itself out eventually.”

Gordon also feels he benefited from the Patriots’ Week 11 bye. He dealt with and played through a hamstring injury early in the season. He played just five games in 2017 and didn’t take the field for regular-season action in 2015 or 2016.

“It was good to get some rest, some much-needed rest for me to let my body recover,” Gordon said. “I feel great now physically. I feel better. I think it was a pivotal point in the season, halfway through, over halfway through. I think most of the guys will benefit from it. Hopefully, we can show that this Sunday.”

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN