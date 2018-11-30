NBA Rumors: Wizards’ Otto Porter Jr. Eyed By This Team For Potential Trade

The Sacramento Kings reportedly are willing to rescue Otto Porter Jr. from the Washington Wizards’ crumbling fortunes.

The Kings are monitoring the Wizards’ situation with the idea of trading for the small forward, The Atlantic’s Jason Jones reported Friday, citing NBA sources. The Wizards reportedly are prepared to make every player available for trade if their results don’t improve, and the Kings are willing to use the opportunity to pursue Porter, whom they unsuccessfully tried to sign as a restricted free agent in 2017.

Sacramento has started surprisingly well, and adding a talented small forward might push the 10-11 Kings further into playoff contention in the Western Conference. Porter is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season, and the Kings have enough salary-cap flexibility to add the $26.5 million annual wages of a player who might fit their needs.

Bringing about that scenario would depend, of course, on how hard a bargain the Wizards will try to drive with the Kings.

