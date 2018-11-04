Patriots-Packers Inactives Reaction: Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without two of their most important offensive players Sunday when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel were ruled inactive at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

RB Sony Michel (knee)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back)

RG Shaq Mason (calf)

G/C Brian Schwenke (foot)

LB Nicholas Grigsby (illness)

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)

OL Cole Croston

Some notes:

— The Patriots will roll with James White, Kenjon Barner and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson at running back. That’s less than ideal against a solid Packers interior defensive line. White, Barner and Patterson struggled to move the ball in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills with Michel out, and that was with Gronkowski at tight end.

— Dwayne Allen is the Patriots’ lone tight end with Gronkowski and Hollister out. Expect offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle to get some reps as a jumbo tight end. Fullback James Develin also will take on a greater role in the offense.

— With Mason out, Ted Karras is expected to start at right guard. He has three starts in his NFL career with two coming at center. He played well while replacing Mason against the Bills in Week 8.

— The Patriots signed James Ferentz off their practice squad with Schwenke out. He’ll likely serve as the Patriots’ top backup interior offensive lineman.

— Linebacker Dont’a Hightower will return to the field after missing Week 8 with a knee injury.

— Right tackle Marcus Cannon also returns after missing Weeks 7 and 8 with a concussion. Croston is a healthy scratch.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images