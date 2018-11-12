Tedy Bruschi Calls Out Titans’ Dion Lewis After Anti-Patriots Comments

Tedy Bruschi has a bone to pick with Dion Lewis.

Lewis tore into the New England Patriots on Sunday after his Tennessee Titans blew out and Tom Brady and Co at Nissan Stadium. A former Patriot, Lewis called out New England for being “cheap” and suggested his former teammates were soft. He later took to Twitter to further twist the knife.

The diminutive running back understandably is salty over the Patriots letting him walk during the offseason, but his comments still surprised many, considering he won a Super Bowl with New England in 2016. And that last, highly important detail is what has Bruschi so upset.

Here’s what the ESPN analyst had to say about the Titans running back:

Is he talking about guys he won a Super Bowl with? This can't be right. https://t.co/r32iexBhvi — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) November 12, 2018

Lewis, of course, has the right to say whatever he wants. And given all he’s overcome in his football career — size, season-ending knee injuries — it’s no surprise he holds grudges and harbors ill will to those who doubted him.

Still, the 28-year-old might want to check himself. The Patriots took a chance on him when no other team would, and are responsible for Lewis’ right to call himself a “Super Bowl champion.” Furthermore, there’s a good chance nobody would know who Lewis is, and that he never would have signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract with Tennessee, if the Patriots hadn’t given him the opportunity to showcase his undeniable talents.

As for how Lewis’ comments are playing in the Patriots’ locker room, New England quarterback Tom Brady, for one, isn’t sweating his former teammate’s remarks.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images