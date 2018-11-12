LeBron James Critical Of His Free-Throws After Lakers Victory Vs. Hawks

There’s no denying LeBron James is a beast on the basketball court.
Despite the Los Angeles Lakers winning three straight games and hold a 7-6 record on the season, James is struggling in one specific area of his game: the free-throw line.
Of course, having James at the line during a one-possession game could be crucial to the outcome of the game. And having James in that position almost seems like it would be a dagger to his opponents. But that hasn’t been the case as he’s barely posing a threat when it comes to free throws.
He saved himself and the Lakers when he made the dunk after missing two free shots and Tyson Chandler’s big block on a Trae Young shot at the buzzer during Sunday’s 107-106 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Despite the win, James knows he needs to work on his free throws.
At least he can admit it.
The Lakers don’t play again until Wednesday night, so James has a few days to practice his shots from the charity stripe.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP