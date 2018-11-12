LeBron James Critical Of His Free-Throws After Lakers Victory Vs. Hawks

There’s no denying LeBron James is a beast on the basketball court.

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers winning three straight games and hold a 7-6 record on the season, James is struggling in one specific area of his game: the free-throw line.

The good: LeBron James had his first career game-winning dunk in the final minute of a game (regular season or playoffs) The bad: James is 1-6 from the free throw line in the final minute of a one-possession game this season, and has the most misses by any player. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 12, 2018

Of course, having James at the line during a one-possession game could be crucial to the outcome of the game. And having James in that position almost seems like it would be a dagger to his opponents. But that hasn’t been the case as he’s barely posing a threat when it comes to free throws.

He saved himself and the Lakers when he made the dunk after missing two free shots and Tyson Chandler’s big block on a Trae Young shot at the buzzer during Sunday’s 107-106 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite the win, James knows he needs to work on his free throws.

"I'm garbage. I suck from the free-throw line right now." –LeBron James#Lakers #LakeShow — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) November 12, 2018

At least he can admit it.

The Lakers don’t play again until Wednesday night, so James has a few days to practice his shots from the charity stripe.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images