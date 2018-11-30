Tom Brady Reaches Out To Patriots Fan Who Lost House In California Fire

Sometimes a simple gesture goes a long way.

There have been countless heartbreaking stories coming out of the fires that devastated the state of California, including one New England Patriots fan named Christian, who’s story grabbed the attention of Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback took to Instagram on Thursday looking for Christian after the fan posted that he lost his Paradise, Calif., home in the fire and only was able to save his Brady jersey. Brady asked for help in locating Christian so he could send him a game ball to go along with his jersey.

In his press conference Friday, Brady told reporters he got a hold of the fan and he was in the process of sending him the ball.

“I think you just feel the pain but also you know that they could grab something – but I mean, I can’t imagine losing my house and everything I own,” Brady said, per Boston.com. “That would be very difficult.”

The 41-year-old Bay Area native noted how stories like Christian’s put things in perspective for athletes.

“You lose a game and you feel like, ‘Man, the whole world’s caving in,’ but it’s really – keeping things in perspective, you realize there’s a lot of people dealing with a lot of things that are very tough,” Brady said. “And just to be able to provide support, I think for us as athletes, is pretty cool and important in what we do.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Image