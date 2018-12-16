Jaguars Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

Sunday’s matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins will be Josh Johnson’s first NFL start in seven years.

After losing both Alex Smith and Colt McCoy to leg injuries, and poor play from Mark Sanchez, the Redskins will turn to the well-traveled QB on Sunday when they travel to Jacksonville.

Even with the multitude of injuries, Washington sits just a half-game back of the final playoff spot in the NFC. Jacksonville already is eliminated from playoff contention, but can play spoiler come Sunday.

Here’s how and when to watch Jaguars vs. Redskins:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV