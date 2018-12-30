Bengals Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season hasn’t gone according to plan, and put simply, they need to win Sunday.

Entering Week 17, the Steelers own the eighth seed in the AFC, but are not out of contention just yet as they square off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Pittsburgh wins or ties and the Baltimore Ravens lose, the Steelers will win the AFC North and will be the fourth seed. The only other scenario in which they can make they playoffs is if they win and the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game ends in a tie.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Steelers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images