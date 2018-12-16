Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Reveals When Patrice Bergeron Possibly Could Return

The Boston Bruins simply have been decimated by injuries this season, but they might be getting one of their best players back quite soon.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provided an encouraging update on Patrice Bergeron, who has missed the last 13 games with a rib/sternoclavicular injury.

Cassidy: Patrice Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) a possibility to rejoin the team for Wednesday practice. If all goes well, could return next weekend (Saturday vs. Nashville, Sunday at Carolina). Team is 7-5-1 without him. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) December 16, 2018

When Bergeron’s injury diagnosis was announced Nov. 20, the Bruins said he would be reevaluated in four weeks. This Tuesday will be that four-week mark, which appears to be the reason he would return to practice Wednesday if he gets the go-ahead from the medical staff. Both he and Zdeno Chara (MCL) have been trending in the right direction, as they both skated and did drills for about 50 minutes Thursday with skating and skills coach Kim Brandvold.

Over the last handful of games, David Krejci has been a good replacement for Bergeron in the top line center role. Whether Bergeron immediately is slotted back into that spot or is placed elsewhere remains to be seen, but either way the Bruins will become far more dangerous once he comes back.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images