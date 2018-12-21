Bill Belichick Addresses Josh Gordon Suspension, Wishes Wideout ‘The Very Best’

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick began Friday’s news conference with a statement on Josh Gordon’s suspension for “violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.”

Here’s what Belichick had to say:

“I spoke with Josh yesterday morning as I have several times since he’s been here. It’s obviously an unfortunate situation. Personally, I wish him the very best as we all do on this team. He’s made a statement. The organization has made a statement. The league’s made a statement. I’ve spoken (about) him at length over the last three months. So, I don’t really have anything at this point to add to that. It’s a private matter. Hopefully he’s able to deal with it successfully.”

