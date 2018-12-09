Brandon Carlo, Nazem Kadri Drop Gloves During Bruins-Maple Leafs

BOSTON — Nazem Kadri isn’t exactly adored in Boston, so there’s no doubt Bruins fans were fired up when the Toronto Maple Leafs forward was involved in fisticuffs Saturday night.

Kadri, who was suspended for three games in last season’s first-round NHL playoff series between the B’s and Leafs for a vicious hit on Tommy Wingels, dropped the gloves with the Brandon Carlo in the latter stages of the second period. After a skirmish broke out in front of Boston’s net, Kadri and Carlo separated themselves and traded punches.

You can watch the bout in the video here.

Carlo is playing in just his fourth game since returning from an upper body injury, but that clearly wasn’t going to stop the young blueliner from getting physical.

