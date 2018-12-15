Browns Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

Wait, do the Cleveland Browns actually have a chance at making the playoffs?

Winners of three of their last four games, the Browns (5-7-1) sit just two games back of the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers with three games remaining in the regular season. The Steelers have lost three straight and still are without the services of James Conner as they battle the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos (6-7) also are fighting for their playoff lives Saturday when the Browns come to town. Denver is coming off a tough loss against the San Francisco 49ers, but sit just a game back of the second AFC Wild Card spot.

Here’s how and when to watch Browns vs. Broncos:

Start Time: Saturday, Dec. 15, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports