Here Are Some Wild Stats From Chris Hogan’s Wide-Open, 63-Yard TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense ran the always highly-recommended “leave a receiver wide open” play in the first quarter against the New England Patriots.

Just under eight minutes into the opening period, Pats quarterback Tom Brady ran a double-play-action handoff/reverse that clearly disheveled the Steelers. After executing the fake, Brady hit a wide open Chris Hogan with a pass, and the wide receiver took it to to the house for a 63-yard score.

Not only was it an impressive play from Brady, Hogan and the rest of the offense (notice Josh Gordon drew three defenders on the play), but it set a few season records.

Chris Hogan had 19.2 yards of separation from any defender when he caught that touchdown pass, making him the most wide-open receiver on a reception this season per the NFL's Next-Gen Stats. The Steelers just totally blew that coverage against a simple… https://t.co/QP4Wzwf0rW — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 16, 2018

It was Hogan’s first touchdown grab since he scored two against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

