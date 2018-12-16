Here Are Some Wild Stats From Chris Hogan’s Wide-Open, 63-Yard TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense ran the always highly-recommended “leave a receiver wide open” play in the first quarter against the New England Patriots.
Just under eight minutes into the opening period, Pats quarterback Tom Brady ran a double-play-action handoff/reverse that clearly disheveled the Steelers. After executing the fake, Brady hit a wide open Chris Hogan with a pass, and the wide receiver took it to to the house for a 63-yard score.
Not only was it an impressive play from Brady, Hogan and the rest of the offense (notice Josh Gordon drew three defenders on the play), but it set a few season records.
It was Hogan’s first touchdown grab since he scored two against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
