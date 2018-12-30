NFL

Cardinals Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

by on Sun, Dec 30, 2018 at 1:30PM

The Seattle Seahawks officially are in the playoffs, but they still have something to play for Sunday.

If Seattle beats the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they’ll clinch the NFC’s No. 5 seed. But if they lose, and some other things happen, they could drop down to the No. 6 seed.

Given how bad the Cardinals are, though, Russell Wilson and Co. should have no problem in this Week 17 matchup.

Here’s how and when to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

