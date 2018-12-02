Chiefs Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

Can the Kansas City Chiefs keep up their impressive run?

KC enters Week 13 at 9-2 and in first place in the AFC but is only one game ahead of the New England Patriots in the race for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs will look to grab win No. 10 on Sunday when they take on an Oakland Raiders team that has been abysmal so far in 2018.

Here’s how and when to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports