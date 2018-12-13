Here’s Where Red Sox, Celtics Rank Among Google’s Most-Searched Sports Teams In 2018

Boston sports fans aren’t alone in believing the universe revolves around the “City of Champions.”

The Year in Search 2018 report Google released Thursday include a list of internet users’ most-searched sports teams. To the surprise of few, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics occupy prominent positions, sitting second and seventh, respectively, among United States-based users’ queries.

The Red Sox’s triumphant 2018 campaign, which culminated in with the World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers likely vaulted Boston toward the top of the national list.

The Celtics have been among the most intriguing NBA teams this year, having first overcome Kyrie Irving’s and Gordon Hayward’s absences to challenge for a spot in the 2018 NBA Finals then re-integrating them into a team most expect to contend for the championship this season.

Here are U.S. Google users’ top 10 professional sports teams, per the “Year in Search 2018” report.

1) Cleveland Cavaliers

2) Boston Red Sox

3) Philadelphia Eagles

4) New York Yankees

5) Los Angeles Dodgers

6) Los Angeles Lakers

7) Boston Celtics

8) Cleveland Browns

9) Chicago Bears

10) Milwaukee Brewers

