Here’s Yet Another Franchise Record Red Sox Set On Offense In 2018

The Boston Red Sox broke one record after another in their 2018 World Series run, but here’s one you probably didn’t know about.

Although the Red Sox made their mark on offense by hitting both for average and power, one thing they didn’t do often was bunt. So few times, in fact, that it set a new franchise record.

One more piece of Red Sox arcana, courtesy of SABR: Sox set a club record for fewest sacrifice bunts, 7 — Gordon Edes (@GordonEdes) December 4, 2018

Well, what that stat tells you is the Red Sox had no issues bringing guys in by swinging the bat.

When you think about it though, the lack of sac bunts makes plenty of sense. Just ask Ian Kinsler what Mookie Betts told him the first time he tried dropping down a bunt with the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images