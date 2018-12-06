James White Predicted Duron Harmon’s Clutch Interception Vs. Vikings

In addition to being a great two-way running back, it appears James White might be a fortune teller as well.

The Patriots co-captain put his powers on display this past Sunday in New England’s 24-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium.

With the Patriots leading by two touchdowns with roughly five minutes left to play, one more defensive stop effectively was all the home team needed to ensure a win. With this in mind, White called on one of his teammates to put the game on ice.

“C’mon, Du (Duron Harmon). I smell a pick, Du,” White said on the sidelines, as seen during Tuesday’s edition of “Inside the NFL” on Showtime.

Sure enough, White’s prediction came true shortly thereafter. With the Vikings on the Patriots’ 42-yard line, quarterback Kirk Cousins went for it all on a 1st-and-10, only to picked off in the end zone by, you guessed it, Harmon.

“Hey! I told you! I told you,” White yelled to fellow running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead after Harmon came up with the interception.

We’ll have to wait and see if White has any predictions come to fruition this Sunday when the Patriots take on the Dolphins in Miami.

