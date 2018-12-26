Jazz Vs. Trail Blazers Live Steam: Watch NBA Game Online

The NBA on Christmas nightcap might not have the allure of the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors tilt that precedes it, but it still should be a ton of fun.

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Vivint Smart Home Arena for a matchup with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.

Both the Blazers and Jazz have had subpar seasons to this point, but they no doubt have the talent to turn their campaigns around as 2019 approaches.

There’s no better way to finish your Christmas than with a battle between two of the NBA’s most electric guards in Lillard and Mitchell, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

Here’s how to watch Blazers vs. Jazz online:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 25, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images