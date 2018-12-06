Josh Gordon, Cordarrelle Patterson Willing To Race For Rights To ‘Flash’ Nickname

FOXBORO, Mass. — A good, old-fashioned nickname-off is underway in the New England Patriots’ receivers room.

Patriots wideouts Cordarrelle Patterson and Josh Gordon currently are locked in a good-natured war of words over the rights to the moniker “Flash” that may or may not be settled with a footrace.

“Josh ain’t faster than me, so I gave him the Reverse Flash,” Patterson, whose social media handle is “Ceeflashpee,” said last week. “He thinks he’s faster than me, but he ain’t. There’s no competing for it. He’s the Reverse Flash. … We could race right now.”

Gordon, who was lucky enough to nab “Flash” as his Instagram name, offered his official response Thursday.

“He’s got it mistaken, that’s for sure,” Gordon said. “He’s referencing Barry Allen, The Flash (of Marvel Comics fame) as opposed to Flash Gordon. He showed his true prowess, I think, when it comes to animation and cartoons like that. But either way, whenever he’s ready, he knows where to come to race.”

Gordon ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2012, and Patterson ran his in 4.42 at the NFL Scouting Combine one year later. Who is faster these days? Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore gave a diplomatic answer when asked that question Thursday.

“I wouldn’t want to tackle Cordarrelle in the open field,” Gilmore said. “And Josh, he’s going to get the ball better than most players I’ve played against. They’re just different players. I guess they’re both Flash.”

Regardless of who is the true “Flash,” Patterson and Gordon both have been important playmakers for the Patriots this season, combining for seven total touchdowns and 14 plays of 20-plus yards.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images