After using each of their first five picks on the offensive side of the football, the New England Patriots have selected their first defensive player.

The Patriots selected South Carolina cornerback Marcellas Dial with their initial sixth-round pick (No. 180) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dial, a three-year starter for the Gamecocks, adds depth at the cornerback position with Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones coming off 2023 injuries.

While Dial is viewed as a developmental cornerback, which is why he is still available in the sixth round, he possesses both the size (6-foot, 190 pounds) and speed (4.46 40-yard dash) to play on the outside.

“Man-cover cornerback with adequate size and toughness and above-average speed,” NFL draft Dial has the physical attributes for consideration as a pro, but he needs to improve his technique and pad level to prevent so many pitch and catch throws on the pro level. He’s tenacious when the route travels vertically but he’s an inconsistent ball-tracker and relies on face guarding on most throws. Dial’s pre-snap recognition and instincts fall below the mark and his run support is below average. He could be a late-round pick but might struggle to make a team.

The Patriots were scheduled to be back on the clock in the sixth round (No. 193) with one seventh-round pick (No. 231).